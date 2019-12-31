LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are continuing to receive reports of phone scams targeting those listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Registrants have reported being scammed out of thousands of dollars after receiving a call from someone claiming to be an officer saying the victim has failed to update registration and must pay to avoid arrest, according to KSP. The callers have requested payment through pre-paid cards, electronic payment or card numbers and pins. Officials believe registered sex offenders are being targeted due to fear of further criminal penalty.
KSP says members of the registry should contact their local Probation and Parole Office if registration status is ever questioned and if a registrant is non-compliant, they will alerted by mail. Officials also say KSP will never verify sex offender compliance over the phone and will not request payment over the phone. Additionally, officers want to remind everyone to never provide personal information such as social security numbers or birthdays over the phone as law enforcement would already have access to this information when calling.
KSP warns scams often have local numbers and use the name of real officers to make the scam seem real, but often the caller will speak with broken English.
