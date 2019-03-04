LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police said eight officers are on leave in the wake of a chase that ended with officers shooting a man in Hardin County.
KSP said five Elizabethtown Police officers, two KSP troopers and one Hardin County Sheriff's deputy are on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. It happened last Tuesday night when KSP says a man tried to run from Elizabethtown Police during a traffic stop and led them on chase to Sonora.
KSP says the suspect drew his gun, and that's when officers shot him.
At last check, the suspect was being treated at University Hospital.
