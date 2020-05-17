LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a potential child abduction in McCreary County.
Police believe Briana Ylisa Giovannini, 30, of Las Vegas, Nevada, "unlawfully took her non-custodial son," 9-year-old Silas Fallen, from his home in McCreary County around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
Authorities say Giovannini was last seen leaving the home in a beige van. Silas is described as a white male, 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
No other information was immediately available. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Post 11 in London at 606-878-6622.
The investigation is ongoing. This story may be updated.
