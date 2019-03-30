LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching for the father of a 2-year-old boy killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.
The fire happened in Laurel County, Kentucky, at a home in the Marvin Gardens mobile home park, the agency said in a Facebook post.
The London Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 12:27 a.m. After putting out the flames, they learned that 2-year-old Joseph Brock had died while inside the home during the fire, according to KSP.
Troopers are now on the lookout for the child's father, Vaughn Brock, 26, of London, Ky., who they say was last seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the home became engulfed in flames. If you see him or have any information on where he might be, you're urged to call KSP at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-555.
KSP says the cause and origin of the fire has yet to be determined. Joseph Brock's cause of death has not yet been released, pending the results of an autopsy.
The investigation remains ongoing by KSP.
