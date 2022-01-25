LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Investigative Team received a grant of nearly $850,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice, allowing the team to add another investigator.
The new investigator will focus their efforts on the Louisville-Jefferson County region.
The main mission of the team, which was formed in July 2020, is investigating sex crimes with a focus on cold cases where the testing of older rape kits or new DNA gives the possibility for justice.
"The types of crimes associated with this grant are some of the most personal that you can imagine," KSP Detective Janet Barnett said. "When someone has been violated in that manner, it's a very personal crime. "
The DOJ grant will also support hiring a part-time administrative staff member and provide funding for the KSP Forensic Lab to complete DNA and other forensic analyses.
The KSP crime lab has faced well-documented issues with rape test kits being back logged. In 2015, it ballooned to more than 3000.
"You want to reach a resolution for the victims because you know it's something that really is not that far from their mind," Barnett said. "We're getting these kits through the system."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.