LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A western Kentucky sheriff's deputy was shot and killed by a suspect after he and another deputy let the suspect have a smoke break during questioning.
It happened in the afternoon on May 16 in Marshall County, Kentucky. In an update on Friday, Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Gary Rowland, of Murray, Kentucky, was arrested on "outstanding arrest warrants" for several charges, including absconding from parole and drug- and firearm-related charges.
Rowland was taken to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in Benton. While being interviewed by deputies on a DEA task force in relation to an investigation "unrelated to the arrest warrants," he wanted a cigarette so two deputies took him outside, KSP said.
KSP said that's when he pulled out a gun, shooting Chief Deputy Jody Cash, of the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
Other deputies returned fire, hitting Rowland. Both he and Cash died at a hospital.
KSP said Cash had been a police officer for 22 years and retired from KSP in 2018 before joining the Calloway County Sheriff's Office in 2020. He also worked on the DEA task force.
KSP investigates officer-involved shootings across the state "as requested" by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
