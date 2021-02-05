LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is warning drivers it will be tackling traffic issues on Super Bowl Sunday.
The department said it will have increased visibility on interstates and highways to keep drivers safe as part of Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), a national effort to increase officer presence and safety on roadways across the country, according to a news release.
Troopers will especially be looking for speeders, people not wearing seatbelts, and impaired and distracted driving.
"We urge drivers to do their part to keep our roads safe by obeying Kentucky traffic laws, operating their vehicle with courtesy, and being aware of others while driving," the department said in a news release.
KSP said if you go anywhere to watch the game and drink, you should have a game plan to get a sober driver.
Impaired drivers caused 22 crashes, resulting in one death, in the state on Super Bowl Sunday last year.
