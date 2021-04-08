LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a suspect hit a Kentucky State Police trooper when he sped off from a traffic stop.
Trooper Josh Giles attempted to pull the driver over around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday near a rest area at the 59 mile marker on Interstate 64. After hitting Giles, the driver sped away, throwing items out the window, KSP said.
The driver then crossed the median and drove west in the eastbound lanes, causing KSP to shut down the interstate.
The driver ultimately stopped in Shelby County, near the Waddy-Peytona exit, and was arrested just after 12:30 p.m., KSP said.
Giles is expected to recover.
KSP set up roadblocks in both directions of I-64 to collect the items thrown from the car. The identity of the driver has not been released.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.