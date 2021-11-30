LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Hardin County.
According to KSP, a trooper was traveling east on Ring Road when a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into the police cruiser near the intersection of Gaither Station Road. Police said the civilian motorist failed to yield, pulling out into the path of the trooper. The crash caused severe damage to both vehicles.
KSP said the trooper involved in the crash was taken to Baptist Health Hardin for non-life-threatening injuries but was later released from the hospital. The driver of the Camaro and a passenger were treated at the scene of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.