LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after crash Tuesday in Trimble County.
According to KSP, a trooper was responding to an active domestic violence complaint around 2:32 a.m. While driving on wet roads, the cruiser lost traction on a turn and went off the roadway.
The cruiser hit multiple trees after leaving the roadway.
The KSP trooper was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, but he was later released.
