LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police has set up a command center at the Bullitt County Detention Center to help out for potential protests in the area Tuesday.
Tents are up, and there are several vehicles on hand after KSP has was requested by the Louisville Metro Police Department to assist and be in the area, Trooper Scotty Sharp said.
The social justice group "Until Freedom" is planning city-wide protests. The group has been characterized in the past for its non-violent demonstrations. Group members pledge to continue those non-violent, direct-action protests in what they say is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis.
Sharp said the "citizens of Bullitt and Jefferson County will see an increase of troopers" in the area. KSP will not release its exact plans or how many troopers are working.
Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins said the jail is assisting KSP and can't release any details.
Until Freedom has been holding a variety of events all week called BreonnaCon, a push for justice for Breonna Taylor.
"We are going to be marching on the LMPD Training Academy where the training to execute black people — to racially profile black and brown people to terrorize communities — starts," said Linda Sarsour, an activist with Until Freedom. "We are going to be marching somewhere else, but we aren't going to tell you about that. You know us. We just take you with us. Just trust us and go along with us like the Louisville 87 trusted us."
The "Louisville 87" refers to the 87 people who were arrested last month during a protest outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Other smaller area police departments also said they'll be assisting LMPD, if needed, and are ready to help.
