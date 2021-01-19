LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police troopers will be among those securing the U.S. Capitol during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.
A unit of 44 troopers will assist with traffic and crowd control in Washington, D.C., and provide security during events. They will be temporarily sworn in as officers in D.C., which gives them the power to arrest people.
The United States Marshal's Service says approximately 90 outside law enforcement agencies will be helping with security during Wednesday's inauguration. KSP troopers have worked at presidential inaugurations since 2005.
According to KSP, all expenses and salaries will be covered by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.
