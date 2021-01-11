LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general called the attack on the U.S. Capitol a direct attack on democracy. But Republican Daniel Cameron stopped short of saying President Donald Trump should resign from office.
"There are nine days left, and I'm not going to call for the president's resignation," Cameron said during a news conference Monday. "But I am, again, committed in this office — and I think all our responsible leaders have to be committed — to the peaceful transfer of power."
Cameron, a Trump supporter, once worked at the Capitol as an aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell. He called the attack heart-breaking but said it's time dial to back the rhetoric.
Cameron said he is not aware of any Kentuckian under criminal investigation for being involved in the Capitol breach.
