LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky takes the spotlight with three speakers in the lineup at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night.
Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann are all scheduled to take the stage. The theme for the evening is "Land of Opportunity," with speakers planning to highlight Trump's policies on trade, abortion and the opioid crisis.
Paul is well known for speaking out about limiting the government and Constitutional liberties and fiscal responsibility.
Cameron, 34, a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the state's first African American AG and had been suggested as a possible heir apparent in the U.S. Senate.
After making history in last year's election, Cameron has followed a conservative course, defending abortion restrictions and speaking out against efforts to defund police departments. He has challenged coronavirus-related executive actions by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in a case to be heard by Kentucky's Supreme Court. And he faces what will likely be his biggest challenge as the AG with the investigation of the Breonna Taylor case.
Cameron must decide whether three Louisville police officers will be criminally charged for their actions in the March shooting death of Taylor. The 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician was killed when officers entered her apartment in south Louisville with a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and Taylor's family has questioned the legitimacy of the warrant. Since then, Taylor's name has been on the lips of demonstrators nationwide, and her death has become part of a national reckoning over racism and police brutality.
Nicholas Sandmann will urge voters to reelect President Donald Trump in his speech during the gathering's second night, when the theme is "Land of Opportunity." Sandmann, who now identifies himself on Twitter as a spokesman for the Transylvania University College Republicans, tweeted that he couldn't express "enough about how excited I am to be apart of this years RNC!"
Sandmann was among the students from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky, holding an anti-abortion march in Washington in January 2019. Footage of his confrontation with Nathan Phillips, who was participating in a separate demonstration supporting Native American rights, spread widely online.
Both Sandmann, who was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, and Phillips later said they were trying to defuse tensions among three separate groups participating in both demonstrations. Video of the encounter showed Sandmann and Phillips standing very close to each other, with Sandmann staring, and at times smiling, at Phillips as Phillips sang and played a drum.
