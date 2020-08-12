LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he has has met with the family of Breonna Taylor and has expressed his condolences to the family for her death.
A brief statement was issued by Cameron's office Wednesday morning.
"Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family's attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization," the statement read. "The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth."
This story will be updated.
