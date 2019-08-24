LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Barbara Smits' phone rings, chances are it's a scammer calling.
"It depends what day," she said. "Yesterday, I think I got probably at least six calls. It was nonstop almost."
Most of the time, Smits doesn't know it's a scammer until she picks up.
"If it looks like it's a local number, like it's a 502 number, I'm going to answer it, even if I don't know who it is," she said. "It takes time out of your day. You're constantly answering these phones."
"These people calling are criminals," added Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, who says he's been fighting a war against scam calls for four years. "I don't even like to call them robocalls, because you think they might be legit."
This week, progress was made toward victory. Beshear was one of 51 attorneys general to sign an anti-robocalls agreement with most major phone carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile.
The agreement has been a long time coming, Beshear said, and includes eight "anti-robocall principles" agreed upon by all parties involved. Kentucky's attorney general believes the agreement has teeth that previous robocall solutions didn't.
"They're everything from instituting technology to stop robocalls from the network level to also offering all of us — that are on their service — some easy, free-to-use tools to block," Beshear said. "We ought to start seeing fewer robocalls going forward, and we ought to catch more people that are engaging in them."
For now, Smits is still skeptical but hopes her phone will stop ringing so much soon.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.