LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general says he believes the vaccine mandates announced by President Biden Thursday night may be unconstitutional.
Daniel Cameron tweeted his view late Friday afternoon.
"Yesterday, President Biden announced policies that will directly encroach upon the prerogatives of countless businesses, employers and employees," Cameron said, in a statement. "I don't think our Constitution permits it.
"In the coming days our courts will have to determine whether his actions can stand. This office will be a part of those discussions."
Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors — in an effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also have to be fully vaccinated.
Amid pushback, the president on Friday called some Republican governors “cavalier” for resisting his call for the new federal coronavirus vaccine requirements.
Cameron isn't the only local attorney general to question the constitutionality of the mandates. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he has spoken with other state attorneys general about blocking the mandate, according to a report by FOX 59.
"We haven't as a country or even as a state been in this place before," Rokita said in an interview Friday morning, calling the federal requirements "unprecedented."
He said he's exploring all options.
