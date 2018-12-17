FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear plans to fight the federal judge's ruling on the Affordable Care Act.
U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled Friday that a decision by Congress to eliminate the "individual mandate" penalty for failing to purchase health insurance invalided the rest of the sweeping health care law. The law was changed by Capitol Hill in the Republican tax bill, which is scheduled to take effect next year.
The judge did not enjoin the program, so it remains intact while the fight winds its way through appeals courts.
Beshear, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor, said the ruling could affect 1.3 million Kentuckians and cost the state nearly $50 billion.
"The ruling would devastate Kentucky," Beshear told reporters during a news conference at the State Capitol.
Unless it is overturned, Beshear said the decision could cause 500,000 Kentuckians to lose Medicaid coverage gained under the ACA. He said insurance companies could strip away coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, and young adults under age 26 could be kicked off their parents' coverage. He also said prescription discounts for seniors is in jeopardy.
Beshear said access to the ACA for Kentucky residents is important because of the rate of cancer in the state. He says without access to colon cancer screenings, mammograms and other preventative screenings could put people at risk.
"This ruling threatens health care coverage for the all Americans, but its devastating impact on Kentucky, given the health of our people, I believe is more stark than just about any other state in the country," said Beshear.
Kentucky is among a group of states battling against the federal case to protect health care coverage nationwide. Beshear said the group plans to appeal the Texas ruling in hopes of getting the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Beshear is joining attorneys general from 14 states and Washington D.C. in appealing the ruling. Other states in the effort include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington.
"We just believe the judge got it wrong," said Beshear.
Tres Watson, the spokesman for the Republican Party of Kentucky, said Beshear is playing politics.
"This has nothing to do with defending the taxpayers, it's all about his political career," Watson told WDRB News.
Watson believes Congress will pass a replacement health care plan that addresses most of Beshear's concerns.
"His fear-mongering presumes that nothing will be passed to take the place of the Affordable Care Act," Watson said.
Beshear's father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, was a big supporter of the ACA, and ordered Medicaid expansion in Kentucky. But the Attorney General said his action is not about politics.
"This is not a battle of right vs. left," said Beshear. "I think it's a battle of life versus death or right versus wrong."
