LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is issuing a warning to state residents about a "suspended" Social Security number scam.
According to a release, scammers are attempting to steal people's Social Security numbers, identities and tax refunds.
In the last six months, Beshear's office has received close to 20 reports of this type of scam from several Kentucky counties including Boone, Breckenridge, Calloway, Campbell, Clark, Fayette, Hardin, Harrison, Henderson, Jefferson, Laurel, Letcher, Metcalfe, Spencer, and Trigg.
A report about the scam has also been reported by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office.
In a release, Beshear said, "This tax season scammers are working overtime to steal Social Security numbers, identities and tax refunds. As the Social Security scam continues to spread and claim victims, I want Kentuckians to know they should never hesitate to hang up on a caller who asks for their Social Security number - no matter who they say they are."
Officials say reports about the scam have been received in several other states including Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Georgia and Mississippi.
The Federal Trade Commission has also issued an alert about the scams after more than 35,000 people reported the scam in 2018, with monetary losses totaling more than $10 million, which is a drastic increase from $210,000 in reported losses in 2017.
Beshear's office is encouraging people to use the following tips to avoid Security scams:
- Hang up on anyone who calls you and asks for your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number.
- Know that the SSA is not suspending your Social Security number, nor will they call and threaten you or demand money.
- Do not trust a caller ID, as scammers use technology to spoof valid phone numbers. To verify any suspicious call contact the real SSA at 1-800-772-1213.
Officials say scam victims may also find out that their information was used to file a tax return and claim a fraudulent refund. Those victims become aware of this crime when they are not able to file their own taxes, because a scammer has already used their Social Security number to file a false tax return.
Kentucky residents who have been victims of tax-related identity theft can file a complaint online.
Anyone who wants to a report a scam to the Social Security Administration's Fraud hotline can call 1-800-269-0271.
Beshear's office is also encouraging Kentucky residents to use the National Do Not Call Registry, which is provided by the FCC. His office has also launched a scam warning system. To enroll, people can text "KYOAG Scam" to GOV-311 or go online.
