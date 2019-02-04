LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day is fast approaching.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning people to be extra careful after four people became the victim of a dating scam, where they lost $300,000.
The AG's office says the "sweetheart scammer" used legitimate online dating websites such as Match.com and E-Harmony to lure victims into a fake relationship.
The scammer then duped them into sending thousands of dollars to supposedly help them get out of various types of legal or financial trouble.
Beshear said one victim lost more than $12,000 and had purchased a wedding dress for a wedding that was supposed to happen this month.
In 2017, the FBI reported that "sweetheart scams" cost victims in the United States more than $211 million in losses, which makes the crimes the second-largest online crime in terms of money stolen from victims.
“As I have traveled the state over the last three years, senior citizens, many who recently lost their spouse, have repeatedly told me they were too embarrassed to report their financial losses and heartbreak after falling victim to a sweetheart scam. As Valentine’s Day approaches, I encourage Kentuckians to talk with friends and family who are dating online or seeking companionship about the red flags associated with a sweetheart scammer,” Beshear said.
Some red flags that you could be talking to a potential scammer include:
- A request to talk outside the dating site
- Someone who falls in love quickly
- Someone who says they can't meet in person
- Says they have an emergency and needs money to deal with legal or financial trouble
- Requests money to be sent using an untraceable method of payment
- Claims they will pay money back when you meet up
Sweetheart scammers may also pretend to be someone they are not by stealing other people's pictures and using them on their dating profiles. Conducting a Google image search is one way people may be able to detect a scammer who is using another person’s photo.
