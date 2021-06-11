LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker says he's trying to protect the integrity of women's sports.
Rep. Ryan Dotson of Winchester has pre-filed a bill that would require athletes to play on teams that correspond with their biological sex.
The bill would effectively bar transgender women from playing on women's sports teams, and would apply to public schools and universities. Lawmakers in more than 30 other states have filed similar legislation.
Dotson says the move is needed to protect opportunities for women, including the ability to go to college, as well as to receive scholarships and financial aid.
"Research shows that transgender women have a muscle-mass advantage over biological women, even if they take a testosterone suppressant," Dotson said, in a statement. "Allowing transgender women to participate in women's sports gives transgender women an unfair advantage."
