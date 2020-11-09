LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has canceled in-person traffic school and graduated driver licensing courses until at least March.
Beginning Monday, the classes were halted based on recommendations by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Instead, the agency is encouraging Kentucky residents to use online virtual versions of both its traffic school and graduated driver licensing courses through the end of February 2021.
Several Kentucky counties are said to be in the red zone for COVID-19. "Red zone" counties, which indicate the highest risk of coronavirus spread, are those with more than 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
"Since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the commonwealth, I have asked all of our Cabinets and state agencies to find innovative ways to keep Kentuckians healthy and to make our services more convenient," Beshear, in a statement. "I'm proud that said KYTC has done just that -- these virtual classes are not only the safest option right now, but they're the easiest option for many students."
