LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last year's social justice awakening comes a focus on how the business community can impact racial equity.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says businesses are intertwined in everyday lives and need to have a role in helping address racial disparities.
The Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will focus on economic empowerment, criminal justice and educational equity.
It's phase two after a taskforce published the report “Achieving Equity to Build a Stronger Kentucky” last year on solutions to racial inequality.
Joe Frazier will run the center and hopes people in Louisville will recognize work is being done even if it seems to be happening slowly.
"And even with this center, right, I'm not saying that things are going to be different tomorrow. Change is going to continue to be incremental. But just know that we're working on it, right? Change is gonna come and it's going to take some time, but keep that hope alive," Frazier said.
He's putting together a team over the next month to help him tackle the plans.
"It's always been an issue right, but now there's more light being shone on it. And with that, I think more entities, more businesses, more state level organizations, etc. are really awakening to what's going on and wanting to be proactive in creating some change," he said.
He hopes other states will in the future look at Kentucky's center, see results and use it as a guide for their own state.
As for what people can do who want to see progress, Frazier says get involved.
"I think it's easy to not be civically engaged with everything that's going on and even losing trust in the system," he said. "But I'm hoping that with what we are attempting to accomplish, or what we will accomplish, we can build that trust backup in the community and with businesses and with us all doing our part."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.