LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is stuck in the Bahamas with no passports and no way of getting home.
Michelle Manuel and her wife Rose Johnson are from Estill County. They were on a cruise to the Bahamas with friends, when Rose got sick. She was rushed to a local hospital with an unknown gastrointestinal problem.
WKYT reports that Johnson may need emergency surgery, but both of the women are on Medicare, which does not cover hospital bills outside the United States. They also do not have passports, because the cruise ship only required a birth certificate to get on board.
"We were looking forward to it. We've been planning it since the summer, and we were just really excited to leave. I know I've always wanted to go on a cruise," said Manuel.
Manuel plans to go the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas Monday to figure out how she and her wife will get home.
For now, the friends are helping with thousands of dollars in cash payments they were forced to come up with before Johnson could be treated.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.