LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass is a finalist for a new job in Maryland.
The Kentucky Department of Education confirmed Friday that he's a finalist for the Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools.
KDE spokesperson Toni Konz Tatman said, "Dr. Glass is seeking opportunities that are the right fit for his family, and that allow him to continue what has been a successful and meaningful career."
But Tatman said in a statement that Glass disagrees with how Kentucky lawmakers have prioritized education.
"It has been clear to Dr. Glass that the education priorities of the legislature are focused on culture war issues and dismantling the state's public schools. Commissioner Glass does not share these values and hopes Kentucky can find a way to recommit to supporting its public schools and to creating meaningful learning experiences for all students," she said.
In a statement, Dr. Glass said he has enjoyed serving as Kentucky Education Commissioner in his home state, "Even in the hard times, I have loved every minute of it."
"At this point in my career, I am seeking a place where our family can put down roots and where I can have a long-term and meaningful impact on an educational system. I look forward to the next steps in the process," Glass said.
