LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A huge fireball didn't stop a Lexington, Kentucky firefighter from saving two people, and now he's being honored for his bravery.
The Lexington Fire Department awarded firefighter Colby Reik its second highest honor for his actions in a Lincoln County gas line explosion last year. WLEX reports the Firefighter's Cross was given to him over the weekend for his act of heroism, bravery and stamina in the face of extreme conditions.
Reik was off-duty on August 1, when he rushed to the scene of the gas line explosion. A fireball from the blast could be seen from as far away as Bardstown. Emergency crews were evacuating area homes, when Reik heard about a man trapped in his home. Reik drove to the neighborhood and found the man had fallen on his deck. He got the man into his car and found out the man's wife was still inside the burning home. Reik went in, found the woman and dragged her out. He drove the couple to paramedics and went back into the area to check for more survivors.
The Lexington Fire Department said on social media that "Reik went willingly into a situation that he could have very likely not come out of, resulting in two lives saved."
