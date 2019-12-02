FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear is appointing several prominent Democrats to key positions in his cabinet.
Beshear announced Monday that House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins will be serving as his senior adviser. Adkins has been in the House for more than 30 years and said he’ll use that experience to help Beshear.
Adkins finished second behind Beshear in this year's Democratic primary for governor. He has served in the legislature since the 1980s and in recent years has been the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-led House.
Beshear said Monday that Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will serve as secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, reinforcing her leading role in shaping education policy.
Former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will serve as Beshear's transportation secretary. In other announcements, Beshear said Col. Haldane Lamberton will serve as adjutant general of the National Guard, and retired Lt. Col. Keith Jackson will be veterans affairs commissioner.
Beshear and Coleman will take the oath of office in Frankfort on Dec. 10.
