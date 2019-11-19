LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study shows the well-being of many kids in Kentucky is improving, but could still use some work.
This year's Kids Count County Data Book measures 17 aspects of child well-being. The report shows that fewer children are living in poverty compared to 2012.
Also, fewer kids are suffering from food insecurity. That rate is down four percent from 2013.
The rate of high school graduates is also increasing in many districts, but in 49 districts, rates have decreased.
The number of children in foster care continues to increase. That number reached a new, record high over the past couple of years.
