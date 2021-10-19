LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tragic deaths of two Zoneton firefighters within weeks of each other could lead to a change in state law.
Last December, Zoneton Chief Rob Orkies died after a battle with cancer and COVID-19. Then, two months later, acting Chief Garry Key also died of complications related to COVID. Because of a quirk in state law, the families of those two men are not eligible for an $80,000 first responder death benefit.
A bill filed by Rep. Thomas Huff of Shepherdsville would change that, adding COVID to the list of line-of-duty deaths.
The proposal was scheduled to be heard in Frankfort Tuesday afternoon. A green light would advance the measure to next year's session of the General Assembly.
