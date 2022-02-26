LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentucky lawmaker is trying to get dentists who see Medicaid patients more money after decades of losses.
For every Medicaid patient that sits down in a dentist chair in Kentucky, the doctor only gets back 25 to 30% of what the service actually costs.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, is trying to fix that.
"They need it badly because they are not obligated to, right, no one's required to take care of Medicaid people," Alvarado said.
Senate Bill 87 would establish a minimum Medicaid reimbursement of at least the cost of the service.
"If we don't make some drastic changes quickly, the fear is that they'll shut down and close," Alvarado said.
Dr. Phillip Schuler at Mortenson Family Dental said Mortenson is the largest private Medicaid dental provider in the commonwealth.
“Any help would be greatly appreciated. And again, I'm just glad we're having the conversations (about raising Medicaid reimbursements)," he said.
Also tonight on @WDRBNews I expand on why dentists say they lose money when they treat Medicaid patients and how Ky. Senator @Alvarado4Senate is trying to fix it with SB 87. pic.twitter.com/qseSvQ5yvW— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) February 27, 2022
Schuler said people have to remember Medicaid allows low income Kentuckians the ability to get health benefits they otherwise couldn’t afford.
"Basically what we're talking about is trying to increase access to care," he said.
Schuler said a lot of dentists are small business owners and there’s been a decline in places that accept Medicaid.
"It's just really tough to make that work right now," he said.
Schuler sees this bill as a win-win for patients and providers. The measure has cleared a Senate committee.
“We've got to find a way to take care of those folks who we rely on for our own health care needs and keeping us healthy," Alvarado said.
With a multi-million dollar price tag, the bill needs to be part of a discussion involving the state's overall budget.
Instead of heading to the Senate floor, it will now go to the Senate's budget committee.
