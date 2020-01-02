LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmaker John "Bam" Carney is still in the hospital, but his condition is improving.
Fellow state Rep. Kevin Bratcher said Carney was scheduled for dialysis, a CT scan and an MRI on Monday. Carney has been in the hospital since Christmas after being diagnosed with severe pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, on Dec. 23.
Carney has had two surgeries since being hospitalized. The Republican from Campbellsville, Kentucky, has been the state's House Majority floor leader since 2009.
