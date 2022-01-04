FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers started a busy and controversial session Tuesday.
House Speaker David Osborne says the top priorities for this legislative session include redistricting and passing a new 2-year budget. But it promises to be a demanding 60-day session.
First out of the gate: passing new legislative boundaries.
"We will actually introduce those bills tomorrow," Osborne said.
The House released its proposed maps last week, and the Senate is expected to do so on Tuesday.
Osborne says lawmakers will work into the weekend to pass them. "We will spend Friday and Saturday taking up those bills," he said.
As for the budget, lawmakers will actually have money to spend because of the infusion of federal cash from the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure law, but Osborne said "it doesn't give us license to go on a spending spree."
Osborne said a big early priority is helping communities hit by the recent tornadoes.
"There are some things we will do early on in the session, probably as soon as this week, to get some additional resources down there, particularly for schools that have been damaged," Osborne said.
Democrats, like Rep. Joni Jenkins, agree. "We are here," she said. "It is our responsibility to address those things."
Both sides agree education and raises for state workers are also priorities, but Democrats are also pushing for so-called hero bonuses for some essential workers who remained on the job during the height of the pandemic.
"It is my hope that if a decision is made that we are going to reward people monetarily, that it could be done early in the session to that people don't have to wait on that," Jenkins said.
But Osborne said the hero bonus program might not happen at all.
"When you try to pick winners and losers, you end up not doing a very good job at it," Osborne said. "So, I think that you will probably see us resist those efforts."
Also on the to-do list: medical marijuana and sports betting.
Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, so they will control the agenda.
The 2022 session begins at high noon on Tuesday. Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday.
