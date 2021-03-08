LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Louisville gas station.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery says the winning ticket from Friday night's drawing was sold at the Circle K located at 2911 Bardstown Road.
The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Friday's drawing, which was: 10-11-17-27-54 with a Mega Ball of 20. Had the ticket also matched the Mega Ball, the lucky person would have won $55 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery's headquarters in Louisville. They will need to contact the lottery's claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.
Until then, lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
