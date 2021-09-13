LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky National Guard is moving in to 21 more hospitals in the Commonwealth to help with the added number of COVID-19 patients.
In a release, the Guard says it is expanding its mission by activating an additional 310 members to help in non-clinical logistical roles beginning Sept. 13., 2021.
Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, director of the joint staff, Kentucky National Guard says in the release that more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen are helping support a total of 25 Kentucky hospitals.
"Reporting this critical mission impacts our service members as well since we're part of the same communities we're assisting. While our mission is temporary, it serves to highlight the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and most importantly, getting vaccinated," says Howay.
Kentucky Guard members assigned to the hospital support mission assume non-medical logistical and administrative tasks to alleviate the pandemic's stress on Kentucky's healthcare infrastructure.
Soldiers are being deployed this week at the following Kentucky hospitals:
- TJ Sampson, Glasgow
- Taylor Regional, Campbellsville
- Ohio County, Hartford
- Manchester, Manchester
- Saint Joeseph's, London
- Baptist Louisville
- Baptist Hardin, Elizabethtown
- Baptist Corbin, Corbin
- Baptist Paducah
- Baptist Lexington
- Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg
- Tugvalley ARH, South Williamson
- Middlesboro ARH, Middlesboro
- Harlan ARH, Harlan
- Mercy Health Lourdes, Paducah
- U of L Main Hospital, Louisville
- Greenview, Bowling Green
- Rockcastle Regional, Mount Vernon
- Lake Cumberland, Somerset
- Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson
- St. Elizabeth, Covington
More than 100 Kentucky Guard members that were previously activated to support Bowling Green Medical Center, Hazard ARH, Pikeville Medical Center, and St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead will continue those missions.
