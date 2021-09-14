LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forty-five National Guard troops arrived at Baptist Health Louisville Tuesday morning, one of 25 hospitals where it will be assisting staff dealing with high numbers of COVID patients.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 60 out of Kentucky's 96 hospitals have critical staff shortages, and the Guard began activating members to help in non-clinical logistical roles on Monday.
Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, director of the joint staff, Kentucky National Guard, says more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen are helping support a total of 25 Kentucky hospitals.
"What we've done is we've got almost 400 Air National Guard and National Guard members that are out there at 25 different hospitals, I believe, and our goal is to help out our family here in Kentucky," Howay said.
Kentucky Guard members assigned to the hospital support mission assume non-medical logistical and administrative tasks to alleviate the pandemic's stress on Kentucky's healthcare infrastructure.
National Guard troops are being deployed this week at the following Kentucky hospitals:
- TJ Sampson, Glasgow
- Taylor Regional, Campbellsville
- Ohio County, Hartford
- Manchester, Manchester
- Saint Joseph's, London
- Baptist Louisville
- Baptist Hardin, Elizabethtown
- Baptist Corbin, Corbin
- Baptist Paducah
- Baptist Lexington
- Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg
- Tugvalley ARH, South Williamson
- Middlesboro ARH, Middlesboro
- Harlan ARH, Harlan
- Mercy Health Lourdes, Paducah
- U of L Main Hospital, Louisville
- Greenview, Bowling Green
- Rockcastle Regional, Mount Vernon
- Lake Cumberland, Somerset
- Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson
- St. Elizabeth, Covington
More than 100 Kentucky Guard members that were previously activated to support Bowling Green Medical Center, Hazard ARH, Pikeville Medical Center, and St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead will continue those missions.
15 members of the National Guard are deployed at Baptist Health Hardin to assist with clerical tests allowing healthcare workers to focus on healthcare.
"What we're trying to do to win this particular marathon that we're in is we're trying to get (healthcare workers) a little bit of help in between," Assistant Vice President of Operations Steve White. "Something to extend their ability to provide safe patient care."
Around 10 Americorps members are also assisting at the hospital in Elizabethtown.
"I think getting a look into the hospital and seeing what its like, especially now where I think a lot of people have gotten lax. It's a good reminder," said Caitlyn Kuecher.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.