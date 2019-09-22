LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Officials with the Kentucky Department of Education are asking for the public's feedback on new minimum high school graduation requirements.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis says there will be four town hall forums held across the state in September and October.
An online forum will be held via webinar and feedback will be solicited electronically for people who are not able to attend.
The times, dates and locations of the town halls are as follows:
- Sept. 23, 2019, 6-7 p.m. EST, Ohio Valley Education Cooperative (OVEC), 100 Alpine Rd., Shelbyville
- Oct. 10, 2019, 6-7 p.m. EST, Kentucky Valley Education Cooperative (KVEC), 412 Roy Campbell Drive, Hazard
- Oct. 15, 2019, 6-7 p.m. CST, Green River Educational Cooperative (GRECC), 230 Technology Way, Bowling Green
- Oct. 30, 2019, 5-6 p.m. CST, Hopkinsville Community College, 720 North Drive, Hopkinsville
More information can be found on KDE's website about the minimum high school graduation requirements.
For more information on links to the webinar and portal for submitting feedback once they become available, complete this online form.
