LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky has apologized for cursing at his Democratic colleague from Ohio.
Rep. Joyce Beatty tweeted that she asked Rogers to put a mask on while boarding the subway in Washington. She says Rogers poked her in the back, telling her to get on the train.
Beatty says when she told him not to touch her, he responded by cursing at her.
🧵 Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.” (1/3)— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022
On Tuesday, Rogers tweeted that he met with Beatty to apologize, writing: "My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost."
Beatty, the Congressional Black Caucus chair, said later in a statement that she accepted the apology and is ready to move on.
"This was a high profile insult and it required a high profile response," she wrote. "I accept Rep. Rogers’ public apology and I am now moving on to the urgent priorities of my constituents and the Congressional Black Caucus."
Lawmakers don't have to wear a mask on the Capitol subway, but GOP lawmakers have been fined for refusing to wear a mask in Congress.
