LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky and across the nation, the Kentucky Retail Federation is asking patrons to respect any safety guidelines that may be in place at retailers, restaurants and other businesses.
The organization released the following statement Tuesday, asking for patience and understanding as business owners try to make the best decisions to keep their staff and customers safe:
"As Kentucky experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the commonwealth’s retail sector remains open for business and committed to serving you safely and efficiently. To that end, some retailers and businesses have reinstated masking requirements and other policies to protect the health and safety of their guests and employees. We encourage Kentuckians to respect any protocols that individual businesses have in place and to exercise patience with the hardworking employees who remain committed to ensuring you have the products and services you need.
"The best thing you can do right now to protect yourself and your community against COVID-19 and the Delta variant is getting the vaccine if you are eligible, and we applaud the continued efforts of businesses across the state to get more of our fellow Kentuckians vaccinated. As vaccination rates keep heading in the right direction, Kentucky’s retail sector will continue play an important role in helping our economy and workforce bounce back from this pandemic."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has not issued a statewide mask mandate, so requiring masks is at the discretion of individual business owners.
