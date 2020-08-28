LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Secretary of State will be in the national spotlight Friday afternoon when he testifies on Capitol Hill.
Michael Adams will discuss elections in Kentucky in front of the U.S. House Homeland Security committee.
In a statement, Adams said he looked forward to explaining how Kentucky leads the nation in election administration. He also says that he plans to inform members of the challenges states face in conducting the November election.
The hearing is from noon to 2 p.m. and can be viewed on the Homeland Security YouTube link below.
