FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Questions are being raised about Kentucky's $24 million settlement with Purdue Pharma for its role in the opioid epidemic.
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers plans to introduce a resolution in the 2020 General Assembly authorizing an investigation of the settlement. Stivers believes Kentucky was "shortchanged" by the $24 million dollar settlement approved by then-Attorney General Jack Conway. He compared that to the $270 million settlement Oklahoma won.
Stivers' resolution would have to be passed by both chambers. It would authorize the hiring of outside counsel to look into the deal. Stivers says, "It's time to get answers" to what he calls "THE problem in Kentucky" that has left damage that will impact generations to come.
In a release, Stivers says, "we need to know the facts, so we can better determine if there were any ethical lapses, malpractice, fraud or criminal conduct" in the settlement.
