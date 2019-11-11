LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky state legislator may run against U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.
Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker, a Democrat, says he will organize a committee to explore the possibility of a Senate bid. He made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Booker was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2018, becoming the youngest black state legislator in 90 years.
"Since we sent Mitch McConnell to Washington, he's become one of the richest politicians in America," Booker said, in a statement. "But Kentucky has been left behind. The more power Mitch McConnell has gained in DC, the more we have lost at home.
"But really, this isn't about McConnell," he added. "This is bigger than any one person. This is bigger than party or politics. This isn't the start of a campaign. This is the beginning of a movement. A movement of the people taking on the powerful. A movement of Kentuckians whose voices haven't been heard."
