LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Rep. Kim Moser pre-filed legislation Monday to create the Kentucky Mental Health First Aid Training Program.
The program is designed to provide officials and community members with the necessary skills to address the needs of someone suffering from a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
"Our educators, first responders, law enforcement and community members are often at a disadvantage when it comes to having the appropriate training to properly deal with someone experiencing a mental health crisis," Moser said in a news release.
The Kentucky Mental Health First Aid Training program, according to Moser, is meant to "equip individuals with the ability to identify and assist" anyone who may potentially suffering from a disorder or crisis and safely intervene as necessary.
The program would be provided by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and would be funded through state or federal appropriations, grant awards and private donations.
The legislation will be reviewed during the 2020 Session, which is set to convene on Jan. 7, 2020.
