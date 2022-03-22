LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Louisville Metro Corrections, and jails across the state, inmates with out-of-county warrants can wait a while before ever seeing a judge.
“We’re trying to think outside the box," said Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine during a Jail Policy Committee meeting Tuesday.
Jail Policy Committee Co-Chairs Wine and Leo Smith, chief public defender, have been working to address the length of time Metro Corrections inmates with out-of-county warrants spend waiting to see a judge.
Right now, if someone is arrested in Jefferson County on a warrant from a different county, that person doesn't see a judge until they can be transferred to the other county.
“People are just not being moved between counties," Wine said. "Part of that is because of COVID, but there are other reasons as well. All of which are beyond the control of the individual who just wants their day in court, and they're sitting there waiting.”
Wine says sometimes Metro Corrections has held anywhere from 30 to 50 out of county inmates at a time.
"For Jefferson County particularly, it costs us a minimum of $80 a day when we hold somebody and we’re not being compensated for that," said Wine.
Some Jefferson County judges and attorneys have also expressed concern on the mental health toll those waits can take on a person.
In previous coverage of this issue, an attorney told WDRB it can take a few days, weeks, or possibly over a month for a transfer to occur.
“We’ve submitted some proposals to amend the rules so that we can address this problem that everybody recognizes is a problem," Smith said.
One proposal the Kentucky Supreme Court Criminal Rules committee will consider would amend Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.02 to make it clear that local judges have authority to act if someone hasn’t been moved quickly.
“Not only the authority, but the duty to act," Smith said. "So, this should avoid an individual sitting in the jail for long periods of time when they're wanted simply in another county."
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton has also created a work group to address this issue.
Smith and Wine are both part of it, and have submitted a similar proposal as well.
Smith said during Tuesday's meeting that the Kentucky Supreme Court Criminal Rules committee did confirm it plans to consider their proposal "in the near future."
