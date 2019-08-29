LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has handed Governor Matt Bevin a big win.
The court unanimously ruled Thursday that Bevin's administration has the power to cancel contracts for outside attorneys.
The decision caps off a controversy that began in 2017, when Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear hired a group of private law firms. Those firms were retained to work on lawsuits targeting pharmaceutical manufacturers for the opioid epidemic.
Bevin's administration tried to cancel that contract but was overruled by a state judge. Thursday's decision overturns that ruling.
Gov. Bevin responded shortly after the decision with a flurry of tweets, stating in part that, "With today's ruling, Andy Beshear can no longer engage in this type of soft corruption and will be subject to the same procurement laws and financial oversight as other state agencies.
"If @kyoag Andy Beshear feels that he and his office are not competent to fight against the opioid manufacturers, he can still hire outside counsel, but he must do it legally."
If @kyoag Andy Beshear feels that he and his office are not competent to fight against the opioid manufacturers, he can still hire outside counsel, but he must do it legally. (5/5)— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 29, 2019
But Beshear quickly countered those tweets with his own responses.
"I've been aggressively holding big drug companies accountable for poisoning our communities & jacking up drug prices," he wrote. "Matt Bevin intervened to protect big pharma & let them off the hook. This is devastating for our families. I'll always side with you, not the big drug companies.
I’ve been aggressively holding big drug companies accountable for poisoning our communities & jacking up drug prices. Matt Bevin intervened to protect big pharma & let them off the hook. This is devastating for our families. I'll always side with you, not the big drug companies. https://t.co/cxTBPJ3JF6— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 29, 2019
"Governor, you just handed big pharma a huge win. These companies force families to choose between buying food or medicine. They’ve poisoned our communities and killed our neighbors. I’m fighting to make them pay for the damage they’ve done, and you’re just doing their bidding."
Governor, you just handed big pharma a huge win. These companies force families to choose between buying food or medicine. They’ve poisoned our communities and killed our neighbors. I’m fighting to make them pay for the damage they’ve done, and you’re just doing their bidding. https://t.co/zKp29eQ2T9— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 29, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.