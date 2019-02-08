FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court will soon decide whether or not Marsy's Law should stand.
During last year's election, voters overwhelmingly backed the "Marsy's Law" question, with 63 percent of voters supporting it. But a state judge ruled the question on the ballot was too vague, so the results of the election have not been certified pending the outcome of the court case.
The ballot measure was designed to ensure that crime victims' rights are part of the state constitution.
The question, as it appeared on ballots, read: "Are you in favor of providing constitutional rights to victims of crime, including the right to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect, and the right to be informed and to have a voice in the judicial process?"
On Friday, people on both sides of the argument presented their case to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes raised questions about whether the succinct ballot question put to voters did indeed encompass the bill that passed the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly.
"If this passes muster, what happens next time when it's a seemingly equally simple question that is going to wheelbarrow into the constitution a number of things that are not presented?" Hughes asked.
Hughes questioned whether media coverage actually presented the full language voters would be seeing, saying "The electorate never saw the actual language that will become a section of our bedrock document. All they saw was a simple question."
"I beg to differ with you that the electorate never saw the question," Marsy's Law attorney Sheryl Snyder argues. "The question was vastly publicized all across the state."
Hughes countered that the question they saw was too vague.
Kenyon Meyer, an attorney for the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which filed a lawsuit challenging the law, argued that the substance of the changes to the constitution were not accurately reflected in the question put to voters last November.
"What function does the ballot question serve," Snyder asked. "Is it supposed to be the Encyclopedia Britanica? Or is it a question formulated to state the substance the essence, the essential nature of the amendment?"
Meyer argued that the vague wording effectively takes from the people the power to amend the state constitution, and gives it to a well-funded special interest group -- in this case, the Marsy's Law Group, which is going state-by-state to enact its proposal.
The Marsy's Law of Kentucky political action committee has spent more than $350,000 lobbying the General Assembly since 2015, while its founder Henry Nicholas has put more than $4 million on an advertising blitz ahead of the November vote.
Nicholas' sister, Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas, was a college student who was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in California in 1983.
It took three years to get Marsy's Law on the ballot in Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.