LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager in southern Kentucky pleaded guilty to setting a fire that killed a convicted sex offender who lived nearby.
Lance Lear, 17, pleaded guilty to murder and arson on Monday. A plea agreement recommends a 20 year sentence.
The fire happened nearly two years ago in Logan County, which is about two hours southwest of Louisville.
Lear told the judge he went to Jerry Caudill's home in June 2017 and set it on fire, knowing Caudill was asleep inside.
Lear reportedly said he wanted to burn down Caudill's home to make life harder for him, because he hurt others. State court records show Caudill was on probation after pleading guilty to 36 counts of sexual abuse in 2013.
