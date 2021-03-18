LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will open COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older starting next month.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday in Frankfort when providing an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky.
Starting April 12, anyone over the age of 16 can sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state is also opening up two new vaccination sites in Louisville. One will be at Cardinal Stadium, the other at Whitney Young Elementary in the Shawnee neighborhood. That brings the total number of vaccination sites across the state to 570.
Vaccine appointments at Cardinal Stadium can be made via UofL Health or by calling 502-681-1453 starting March 31 for appointments starting April 12. It will be the largest vaccination site in the state when it opens.
Beshear said the site at Whitney Young Elementary is being set up in partnership with Norton Healthcare and Humana. Residents in west Louisville can start making appointments now on Norton's website for vaccinations starting April 1. It will be open five days per week initially, including some evening hours. It will then operate six days per week, excluding Sundays.
A third new site will open at the Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville.
Beshear also announced that anyone age 50 and up can sign up now for a vaccine starting Monday, March 22.
Between the state and federal programs, the governor said, the state is now at 1,082,303 first dose vaccinations administered.
Citing a decline in the state's positivity rate and a lower number of cases, Beshear says bars and restaurants can now serve until midnight and must close by 1 a.m. However, they are still subject to a 60% capacity restriction. They must also maintain mask wearing and social distancing.
The state will also launch a redesigned unemployment website on Friday. However, everyone will need to re-register and make a new password.
Kentucky is currently at its lowest positivity rate since July at 3.23%, Beshear said, reporting 785 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 31 additional deaths related to the virus.
This story will be updated.
