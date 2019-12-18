LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Changes are coming to Kentucky's special license plates.
Starting Dec. 30, anyone renewing a special license plate will be required to pay a $10 donation to the group represented on the plate.
As of right now, a donation is optional with most special plates. The cost for renewal will now be $44.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the 29 organizational plates with a new donation requirement are: Alzheimer’s Awareness, Autism Awareness, Breast Cancer Awareness, Kentucky Chiropractic Association, Choose Life, WHAS Crusade 4 Children, Curing Childhood Cancer, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Kentucky Firefighter Association, Friends of Coal, Juvenile Diabetes, Keeneland Association, KEEP Foundation, Kentucky Colonel, Kentucky Dental Association, Kentucky Library Association, League of Kentucky Sportsmen, Linemen, Louisville Zoo, Masonic Order of KY, Norton Children’s Hospital, Quail Unlimited, Rock Cares, Ryder Cup, Share The Road, Smallmouth Bass, Trust for Life and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
The fees will not change for plates representing a university, the military or nature, which already require a donation.
