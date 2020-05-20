LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public to weigh in on finding solutions to make a dangerous stretch of interstate safer.
The I-65 and I-264 interchange has the highest crash rate in the region, and now the KYTC wants public input for a planning study.
You're encouraged to watch a short project overview video that will be posted online in the coming days, then fill out a questionnaire to help identify problem areas of the interchange.
CLICK HERE to access the questionnaire. Responses will be accepted from May 20 through June 20. If you're unable to access the online questionnaire you can request a print copy by contacting Amanda Desmond at amanda.desmond@ky.gov or 502-210-5400.
The improvements are expected to address travel times, congestion, and safety.
