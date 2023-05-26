LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mile-long lane closure on Interstate 71 causing major traffic issues will reopen Friday night.
Road crews have been working in the area to prepare for a new interchange in Oldham County. But after hours-long backups plagued the stretch of interstate near the Pendleton exit leading up to the holiday weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said he lane would "temporarily' reopen.
The lane closure began May 8 and was scheduled to run until June 9. Daniel Harris, a limo driver who frequently drives the stretch of I-71, said on his way up to Carrollton this week, he noticed just how bad the traffic was.
"I was prepared for slow-moving traffic," Harris said Friday. "However, that's not what I came across when I was returning to Louisville. I came across stopped traffic. It abruptly went from about 70 to slow down in construction to a complete stop within a matter of probably a minute."
The closure was between mile markers 20 and 21. On Friday, traffic came to a complete stop at mile marker 26, taking about an hour to go 10 miles.
It's the same location where state troopers responded to two crashes this week. Two people were killed.
"With the extra travel this weekend, especially we would ask people to pay attention, slow down," Kentucky State Police Trooper Chad Johnson said. "Always be cognizant that something like this could happen. There could be traffic. There could be delays. Be ready and prepared for delays."
KYTC said the lane will remain open until the week of June 12. For more information on the project that's expected to be completed in the fall of 2024, click here.
